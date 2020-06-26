Facts

10:37 26.06.2020

Ukrainian TCG emphasizes importance of sustainable ceasefire in Donbas, discusses proposals for demining, ensuring public safety

Ukrainian TCG emphasizes importance of sustainable ceasefire in Donbas, discusses proposals for demining, ensuring public safety

The Ukrainian side at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE) to resolve the situation in Donbas stressed the importance of establishing a stable and comprehensive ceasefire.

"A number of proposals submitted by the Ukrainian party were discussed within the working group on security issues. They concerned, among other things, demining and security for the civilian population, new disengagement points and ensuring a sustainable ceasefire. The group's moderator, Ambassador Yaşar Halit Çevik, noted the constructive nature of the dialogue," the press service of the President's Office reported following the regular TCG meeting held in the video format conference.

"The Ukrainian delegation emphasized the need to ensure full and unimpeded access of the OSCE SMM to the entire temporarily uncontrolled territory. Only in the period from June 1 to June 23, 2020, 39 cases of non-admission of OSCE SMM observers to the territory not controlled by the Government of Ukraine through the checkpoints along the official road corridors crossing the delimitation line were recorded," the message reads.

The Ukrainian party stressed its willingness to provide the necessary security guarantees and full assistance to the OSCE SMM to investigate the incident with damage to the surveillance camera of the Special Monitoring Mission near Shyrokyne (Donetsk region), which occurred on June 22, 2020 as a result of shelling from the territory uncontrolled by the Government of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian party offered to hold an additional meeting of the security group to achieve progress in the issue of disengagement of forces and assets in the project areas until the next meeting of the TCG," the President's Office said.

