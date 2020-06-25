Ukraine counts on France's assistance in prompting Moscow to end war, de-occupy Ukrainian territories – Kuleba

Ukraine counts on the constructive role of France in helping the Russian Federation take the same constructive position and so that it will also be set to move forward with the goal of ending the war and de-occupying the Ukrainian territories, said Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"We need to move forward. We look forward to the constructive role of France in helping Russia take the same constructive position and so that it will be also set to move forward with the goal of ending the war and de-occupying our territories," he said at a joint briefing with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto on the results of the fourth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Hungarian Commission on Economic Cooperation in Kyiv on Thursday.

As reported, a video conference of the presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, will be held on Friday during which they will discuss the situation in Ukraine.