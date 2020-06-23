EU, WHO deliver million units of protective equipment as part of COVID-19 support to Ukraine

On June 23, a shipment of medical respirators and masks, goggles, face shields and gowns for healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine, arrived to Ukraine, a press service of the EU Delegation to Ukraine reported.

"The delivery of around one million units of personal protective equipment (PPE), funded by the European Union and procured by WHO in cooperation with the rest of the UN system, includes 500,000 medical masks, 125,000 respirators, 250,000 gowns, 50,000 face shields and 2,500 goggles. These supplies cover the personal protection needs for 50 COVID-19 frontline hospitals in all regions of Ukraine for a minimum of one month at full capacity," reads the report.

According to the EU Delegation to Ukraine, all items have been checked to ensure they meet quality and safety standards for healthcare workers on the frontline.

Head of the Local and Human Development Section of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Frederik Coene and WHO Representative and Head of the WHO Country Office in Ukraine Dr. Jarno Habicht met the plane early this morning at Boryspil Airport.

Upon customs clearance at customs, the supplies will be distributed by the WHO Country Office according to the needs of the healthcare facilities identified by the Ministry of Health in Ukraine.

These supplies are part of a larger assistance package of the European Union, and its Solidarity for Health Initiative, which is implemented in partnership with the WHO Regional Office for Europe and aims to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

"The delivery of laboratory supplies (equipment, consumables, reagents) is also ongoing with further deliveries expected within two weeks," the EU Delegation to Ukraine said.