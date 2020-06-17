One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid shell attacks by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces three times violated ceasefire in Donbas on June 17, as a result one Ukrainian serviceman was killed, a press center of the JFO headquarters reported.

"Today, the armed groups of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire three times. (...) Unfortunately, as a result of enemy shelling, Ukraine lost one courageous warrior. The command of the Joint Forces expresses sincere and deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased hero," the JFO HQ said in a statement on Facebook.