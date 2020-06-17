Facts

18:06 17.06.2020

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid shell attacks by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

1 min read
One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid shell attacks by Russia-occupation forces – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces three times violated ceasefire in Donbas on June 17, as a result one Ukrainian serviceman was killed, a press center of the JFO headquarters reported.

"Today, the armed groups of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire three times. (...) Unfortunately, as a result of enemy shelling, Ukraine lost one courageous warrior. The command of the Joint Forces expresses sincere and deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased hero," the JFO HQ said in a statement on Facebook.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:47 17.06.2020
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

12:10 13.06.2020
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:46 12.06.2020
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:26 09.06.2020
Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

11:19 03.06.2020
Russia-led armed groups in Donbas intentionally shell Armed Forces using artillery deployed in residential blocks – JFO

Russia-led armed groups in Donbas intentionally shell Armed Forces using artillery deployed in residential blocks – JFO

10:11 03.06.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

16:20 02.06.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

12:24 26.05.2020
Russia-led armed groups worsen situation along humanitarian corridors – State Border Service

Russia-led armed groups worsen situation along humanitarian corridors – State Border Service

18:17 23.05.2020
Sniper wounds Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas – JFO

Sniper wounds Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas – JFO

11:00 22.05.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed, seven injured amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, seven injured amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to extend adaptive quarantine until July 31

Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

One dead, one injured due to fall of light plane in Malynivsky district of Odesa

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

LATEST

Court orders police to open case against Masi Nayyem for false statements about a crime – Denys Yermak

European Solidarity's MPs have 'romantic breakfast' at Rada in support of McDonalds, its position on Ukrainian language

Another pilot dead after light plane crashes in Odesa – police

Russia continues policy of forced passport campaign for Ukrainians in Crimea – Reintegration ministry

Ukraine to extend adaptive quarantine until July 31

Zelensky suggests that Rada exempt school graduates of current academic year from mandatory state final attestation

Another 41 people in Kyiv found COVID-19, two patients die – Klitschko

One dead, one injured due to fall of light plane in Malynivsky district of Odesa

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD