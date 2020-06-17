Facts

10:05 17.06.2020

Ukraine in talks to pre-order vaccine from COVID-19 – Stepanov

The president of Ukraine has ordered the relevant deputy prime minister and foreign minister to urgently begin negotiations with the government and relevant government agencies on pre-ordering the vaccine from COVID-19, said Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"This procedure is ongoing. It is important for us that Ukraine is one of the first to use the vaccine against COVID-19, which will undergo all clinical tests," he said.

According to media reports, four countries have signed an agreement to purchase 4 million dosis of the coronavirus vaccine, which will be supplied by Astra Zeneca.

