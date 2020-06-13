One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

According to intelligence, on June 12, Ukrainian troops killed two and wounded at least three Russian invaders.

The headquarters' press center said that since the beginning of the current day, Russia-led armed groups in the area of responsibility of the Skhid task force had fired at outposts near Slavne with anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich task force, the enemy fired 50 shells at the defenders of Luhanske using 122 mm artillery systems prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

"No casualties are reported among our defenders over the current day," JFO HQ said.