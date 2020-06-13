Facts

12:10 13.06.2020

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 12 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, with three Ukrainian soldiers reported as wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

According to intelligence, on June 12, Ukrainian troops killed two and wounded at least three Russian invaders.

The headquarters' press center said that since the beginning of the current day, Russia-led armed groups in the area of responsibility of the Skhid task force had fired at outposts near Slavne with anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich task force, the enemy fired 50 shells at the defenders of Luhanske using 122 mm artillery systems prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

"No casualties are reported among our defenders over the current day," JFO HQ said.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:46 12.06.2020
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:26 09.06.2020
Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

11:19 03.06.2020
Russia-led armed groups in Donbas intentionally shell Armed Forces using artillery deployed in residential blocks – JFO

Russia-led armed groups in Donbas intentionally shell Armed Forces using artillery deployed in residential blocks – JFO

10:11 03.06.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

16:20 02.06.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

12:24 26.05.2020
Russia-led armed groups worsen situation along humanitarian corridors – State Border Service

Russia-led armed groups worsen situation along humanitarian corridors – State Border Service

18:17 23.05.2020
Sniper wounds Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas – JFO

Sniper wounds Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas – JFO

11:00 22.05.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed, seven injured amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, seven injured amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

17:56 21.05.2020
One KIA, seven WIA in Donbas on Thurs – JFO HQ

One KIA, seven WIA in Donbas on Thurs – JFO HQ

10:07 20.05.2020
No casualties reported amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

No casualties reported amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Bribe of $6 mln offered for closing criminal case involving ex-minister Zlochevsky – NABU director

Burisma Group claims not to be involved in $6 mln bribe case for closing criminal proceedings involving Zlochevsky

Biden family has no relation to $6 mln bribe case – SAPO chief

Ukraine has 753 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – NSDC

Germany, France must clearly say Russia violating Minsk agreements – Volker

LATEST

Council of Experts on Energy Security established at NSDC

EP warns against political persecution of Poroshenko

Bribe of $6 mln offered for closing criminal case involving ex-minister Zlochevsky – NABU director

Burisma Group claims not to be involved in $6 mln bribe case for closing criminal proceedings involving Zlochevsky

Canada welcomes Ukraine as NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner

Biden family has no relation to $6 mln bribe case – SAPO chief

Ukraine has 753 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – NSDC

Germany, France must clearly say Russia violating Minsk agreements – Volker

Ukraine becomes participant of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership

Prosecutor's office in Kyiv summons PrivatBank board members for questioning on proceedings to pay $250 mln to Surkis brothers' offshore companies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD