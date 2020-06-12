Zelensky wants to return Crimean issue on agenda, as war in Donbas began in Crimea – conversation with Swedish PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Lofven that the issue of the temporarily Russia-occupied Crimea should be returned on the agenda.

"Swedish PM supported my proposal to return the issue of Crimea to the agenda. Over the years, it's the question of ending the war in Donbas only that's been raised. However, the war began in the Crimea," Zelensky said on his Twitter page on Friday.