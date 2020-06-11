Facts

14:30 11.06.2020

Activist Sternenko served notice of suspicion for premeditated murder, cold weapons possession – SBU

3 min read
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has notified activist Serhiy Sternenko of suspicion of premeditated murder and illegal possession of knives, the SBU press service said.

"Today, taking into account the materials of the case and the examinations, as agreed with the Prosecutor General's Office, Sternenko was informed of a suspicion of a crime under Part 1 of Article 115 (intentional unlawful causing death to another person) and Part 2 of Article 263 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (carrying a cold weapon without permission provided by law)," the SBU press center said in a statement.

The SBU emphasizes that the people who attacked Sternenko in Odesa in 2018 intended to intimidate him and cause bodily harm, so their actions are qualified under Part 4 of Article 296 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (hooliganism).

"Defending himself, Sternenko fended off punches with his left hand and stabbed with his right. As a result, Isaikul received a cut wound to the anterior abdominal wall, and Kuznetsov received a penetrating stab-cut wound to the abdomen. We note that such actions by Sternenko may correspond to the concept of necessary defense. However, his further actions cast doubt on the aforementioned version. Since Kuznetsov fled the scene, the attack on Sternenko is considered to be over. Nothing threatened his life and health. However, Sternenko ran after Kuznetsov, caught up with him and inflicted several wounds, in particular, a blow with a knife to the heart, which led to his death," the SBU said.

The report states that according to the investigation, Kuznetsov's body was found almost 100 meters from the site of the first collision.

"That is, statements that Sternenko wounded Kuznetsov during self-defense, and subsequently did not inflict any wounds, are untrue. An examination conducted during the pre-trial investigation confirmed the version of the intentional murder," the SBU said.

The intelligence service also said "Sternenko's words look dubious that he inflicted mortal wounds with a knife, which he allegedly took from Kuznetsov and Isaikul. Serhiy personally confirmed ownership of the knife on his own online broadcast on Facebook from the scene."

The SBU draws attention to the fact that reporting suspicion of a crime is a requirement of the law, which is valid regardless of information campaigns and political convictions of those who violated it.

"Given the public outcry, the SBU notes that it impartially approaches the investigation of any crimes and is guided exclusively by the norms of the law ... No investigation can be stopped due to the patriotic views of its defendants," the SBU said.

Tags: #sbu #activist
