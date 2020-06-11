Facts

10:41 11.06.2020

Ukraine insists on full ceasefire in Donbas, suggests holding additional TCG meeting to make progress in disengagement of forces

1 min read
Ukraine insists on full ceasefire in Donbas, suggests holding additional TCG meeting to make progress in disengagement of forces

At the beginning of a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas on June 10, the Ukrainian delegation once again stressed the top importance of a full and sustainable ceasefire in Donbas.

"During a meeting of the working group for security issues, the Ukrainian side once again drew attention to the necessity of a full and unhindered access of the OSCE SMM [Special Monitoring Mission] to the entire temporarily occupied territory," the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said following the meeting.

The Ukrainian delegation also expressed its readiness to guarantee security for the OSCE SMM during an inquiry into the incident with the damaging the SMM's surveillance camera near Petrivske on June 2, 2020.

The Ukrainian delegation also suggested holding an additional meeting of the security working group with the aim of making progress in the disengagement of forces and equipment.

Tags: #ceasefire #donbas #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:45 11.06.2020
Work of TCG adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons

Work of TCG adjourned until June 15 for technical reasons

09:32 11.06.2020
Ukraine ready to open two new checkpoints in Donbas, TCG's humanitarian group discussed opening of closed for lockdown checkpoints in adaptive mode – president's office

Ukraine ready to open two new checkpoints in Donbas, TCG's humanitarian group discussed opening of closed for lockdown checkpoints in adaptive mode – president's office

14:34 09.06.2020
Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

11:04 09.06.2020
Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

Ukraine involves journalists Harmash, Kazansky, doctor Libster, lawyer Horan as ORDLO reps in work in TCG's political group – source

09:26 09.06.2020
Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

Checkpoints in JFO area partially open from June 10 – HQ

15:13 05.06.2020
Poland understands that talks in Normandy format, TCG in Minsk have no compromise - Ambassador Cichocki

Poland understands that talks in Normandy format, TCG in Minsk have no compromise - Ambassador Cichocki

14:42 03.06.2020
Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

Yermak informs Berlin that Russia-occupation armed forces in Donbas continue using prohibited weapons, of 33 Ukrainian soldiers killed in December

11:44 03.06.2020
Ukraine gives evidence to Germany of presence of Russian armed forces in Donbas

Ukraine gives evidence to Germany of presence of Russian armed forces in Donbas

11:19 03.06.2020
Russia-led armed groups in Donbas intentionally shell Armed Forces using artillery deployed in residential blocks – JFO

Russia-led armed groups in Donbas intentionally shell Armed Forces using artillery deployed in residential blocks – JFO

10:11 03.06.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vakarchuk resigns as Member of Parliament

Record number of 125 new COVID-19 cases registered in Lviv region in past 24 hours

Local elections in ORDLO possible after full de-escalation, withdrawal of foreign forces, restoring of Ukraine's control over border – president's office

Ukraine records 689 new COVID-19 cases, 372 recoveries, 21 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

LATEST

Vakarchuk resigns as Member of Parliament

Record number of 125 new COVID-19 cases registered in Lviv region in past 24 hours

Zelensky about talk with Poroshenko: He offered some kind of assistance to country, but I don't believe him, impossible to agree with him

Local elections in ORDLO possible after full de-escalation, withdrawal of foreign forces, restoring of Ukraine's control over border – president's office

Ukraine records 689 new COVID-19 cases, 372 recoveries, 21 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

Petition being prepared to detain Poroshenko – PGO

Poroshenko is suspected of impelling SVR head to exceed his authority – PGO

Cabinet ready to present updated action program by week's end, will ask Rada to support it on June 18-19 – Zelensky meeting with Cabinet, Rada reps, law enforcers

Poroshenko's party says collected over 70 signatures of MPs for Shmyhal's government dismissal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD