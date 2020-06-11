Ukraine insists on full ceasefire in Donbas, suggests holding additional TCG meeting to make progress in disengagement of forces

At the beginning of a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas on June 10, the Ukrainian delegation once again stressed the top importance of a full and sustainable ceasefire in Donbas.

"During a meeting of the working group for security issues, the Ukrainian side once again drew attention to the necessity of a full and unhindered access of the OSCE SMM [Special Monitoring Mission] to the entire temporarily occupied territory," the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine said following the meeting.

The Ukrainian delegation also expressed its readiness to guarantee security for the OSCE SMM during an inquiry into the incident with the damaging the SMM's surveillance camera near Petrivske on June 2, 2020.

The Ukrainian delegation also suggested holding an additional meeting of the security working group with the aim of making progress in the disengagement of forces and equipment.