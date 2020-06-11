Ukraine records 689 new COVID-19 cases, 372 recoveries, 21 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine has once again witnessed a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases; it reported 689 new cases identified in the past 24 hours, 21 coronavirus-related deaths, and 372 recoveries on Thursday morning, according to data published on the website of the Health Ministry's Public Health Center.

Ukraine recorded 525 new COVID-19 cases on June 10, 394 on June 9, 463 on June 8, and 485 on June 7.

Given the latest figures, the country's total case count currently stands at 29,070, 13,141 patients earlier diagnosed with the novel coronavirus have recovered, and 854 have died, the center said.