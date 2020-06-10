Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has decided to choose a restrictive measure in the form of detention for the former member of parliament, the co-owner of Ferrexpo mining company and Finance and Credit Group, Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

"Today, the Pechersky court has considered the petition and decided to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention, which is a necessary step for his arrest and extradition when establishing his whereabouts," the State Bureau of Investigations told Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, the businessman's press service, citing his lawyer, whose name was not mentioned, reported that the Kyiv Court of Appeals on May 25, 2020 canceled the decision on the detention of Zhevaho, made by the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv in early December 2019. According to the appellate court, the canceled decision of the judge of the Pechersky District Court was adopted with significant violations of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

As reported, in early December 2019 the investigating judge granted the petition, supported by the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, to select a restrictive measure in the form of custody for Zhevaho, who is suspected of organizing the embezzlement of the property of Bank Finance and Credit. The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that suspicion was put forward to the former MP under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 (organization of embezzlement of other people's property by prior conspiracy), Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization of proceeds from crime in especially large amounts) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.