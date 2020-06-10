Facts

18:51 10.06.2020

Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

2 min read
Pechersky court again allows arrest of Ferrexpo major shareholder Zhevaho

Kyiv's Pechersky District Court has decided to choose a restrictive measure in the form of detention for the former member of parliament, the co-owner of Ferrexpo mining company and Finance and Credit Group, Kostiantyn Zhevaho.

"Today, the Pechersky court has considered the petition and decided to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention, which is a necessary step for his arrest and extradition when establishing his whereabouts," the State Bureau of Investigations told Interfax-Ukraine.

Earlier, the businessman's press service, citing his lawyer, whose name was not mentioned, reported that the Kyiv Court of Appeals on May 25, 2020 canceled the decision on the detention of Zhevaho, made by the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv in early December 2019. According to the appellate court, the canceled decision of the judge of the Pechersky District Court was adopted with significant violations of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

As reported, in early December 2019 the investigating judge granted the petition, supported by the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, to select a restrictive measure in the form of custody for Zhevaho, who is suspected of organizing the embezzlement of the property of Bank Finance and Credit. The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that suspicion was put forward to the former MP under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 5 of Article 191 (organization of embezzlement of other people's property by prior conspiracy), Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization of proceeds from crime in especially large amounts) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #ferrexpo #arrest #court #zhevaho
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:54 10.06.2020
Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

Court dismisses govt counterclaim against 2017 court ruling on PrivatBank's commitment to service Surkis offshore companies' deposits

14:40 09.06.2020
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

15:06 08.06.2020
Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

18:00 04.06.2020
Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

Court orders Poroshenko's compulsory appearance at SBI for questioning on June 10

18:49 26.05.2020
Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

Court places former Ukraine's Defense Minister Lebedev under in absentia arrest on Maidan executions case

11:53 07.05.2020
Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

Court denies claim of PrivatBank's trade union to terminate powers of board chairman Krumphanzl

18:40 06.05.2020
Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

13:39 05.05.2020
Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

Supreme Court to consider case on Surkis family's deposits in PrivatBank on May 18 – NBU

11:02 05.05.2020
Court rules to detain Yanukovych in absentia under case on amendments to Constitution

Court rules to detain Yanukovych in absentia under case on amendments to Constitution

17:56 23.04.2020
Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Court obliges SBU to initiate investigation into possible treason by Yermak, Kuchma – Viatrovych

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Petition being prepared to detain Poroshenko – PGO

Poroshenko is suspected of impelling SVR head to exceed his authority – PGO

Cabinet ready to present updated action program by week's end, will ask Rada to support it on June 18-19 – Zelensky meeting with Cabinet, Rada reps, law enforcers

Ukraine records 525 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 357 recoveries, 23 deaths

IMF approves 18-month $5 bln Stand-by Arrangement for Ukraine with immediate disbursement of $2.1 bln – IMF

LATEST

Petition being prepared to detain Poroshenko – PGO

Poroshenko is suspected of impelling SVR head to exceed his authority – PGO

Cabinet ready to present updated action program by week's end, will ask Rada to support it on June 18-19 – Zelensky meeting with Cabinet, Rada reps, law enforcers

Poroshenko's party says collected over 70 signatures of MPs for Shmyhal's government dismissal

Ukraine records 525 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 357 recoveries, 23 deaths

IMF approves 18-month $5 bln Stand-by Arrangement for Ukraine with immediate disbursement of $2.1 bln – IMF

Six people arrested in Iran in case of downed UIA plane

Putin, Merkel call for more active talks over Donbas, discuss Syria, Libya

Russia's military, political leaders may become suspects in MH17 case – Yenin

Zelensky about situation in Donbas: I have 'an ocean of information,' no need to respond to those 'in the lake'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD