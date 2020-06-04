Facts

Rada with 255 votes backs appointment of Stefanyshyna as deputy PM for European Integration

Verkhovna Rada has backed appointment of Olha Stefanyshyna as Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

A total of 255 MPs voted for respective draft resolution No.3584 that was registered on the parliament's website a day ago.

Prior to this, MPs backed resignation of Vadym Prystaiko from the same-name post.

Stefanyshyna, born in 1985, has the fifth rank of civil servant.

From March to December 2017, she worked as the director of the government office for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the Cabinet's Secretariat. In December 2017, she was appointed Director General of the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of the Secretariat.

