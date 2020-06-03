'Google for Nonprofits' service launched in Ukraine

Google, which is a part of Alphabet Inc., has opened a service "Google for Nonprofits" for the use in Ukraine.

"We want to not just show you what kind of service it is and what it will be, but also to conduct a series of seminars with the workshops on how to use products, which are a part of the 'Google for Nonprofits' package in Ukraine," he said during an online presentation of the program by Google Business Operation Director for Eastern Europe Dmytro Sholomko.

As a part of the service, Ukrainian nonprofits will have access to: G Suite for nonprofits, Google Ad Grants, YouTube for nonprofits, as well as Google Earth and Google Maps.

In order to use Google for the nonprofits, you must confirm that the organization meets all the requirements for access (to be registered in accordance with Ukrainian law: as a charitable organization, civic association, religious organization or international nonprofit organization) and apply for an account Google for nonprofits. When the organization's non-profit status is confirmed, Google will provide opportunities for non-commercial use of the company's services.

Google launched the Google for Nonprofits program in 2011 and operates in almost 50 countries, but until today it was not available in Ukraine.