Ukrainian soldier wounded near Maryinka – JFO

A Ukrainian soldier has been injured near the town of Maryinka, Donetsk region, as a result of sniper shelling by Russian mercenaries on Tuesday, the Joint Forces Operation headquarters reported on Facebook.

"On June 2, the Russian-occupying forces once again violated the ceasefire and fired on the positions of the Joint Forces. A Ukrainian soldier was wounded by a sniper bullet near the town of Maryinka. He was promptly given the first aid and was evacuated to a medical facility," the report said.