11:54 30.05.2020

Some 393 new COVID-19 cases, 17 die, 377 recover in Ukraine over past day

Some 393 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine over the past day as of Saturday morning, 17 people from the number of previously sick died, 377 recovered.

A day earlier, 429 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported for the previous day, on May 28 some 477 new cases, on May 27 some 321 infected.

According to the website on the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Saturday morning, the number of people infected totaled 23,204, some 9,311 recovered, while 696 died.

Now in Ukraine, 13,197 people with COVID-19 are being treated, which is one less than the day before.

In turn, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on Saturday that there were seven children and 64 health workers among those infected over the day. Some 94 people were hospitalized.

