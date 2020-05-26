Russia-led armed groups worsen situation along humanitarian corridors – State Border Service

On May 25, Russia-led armed groups from occupied village of Oleksandrivka shelled positions of the Ukrainian border guardsmen from the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), who fulfilled the tasks as a part of the humanitarian road corridor "Donetsk-Kurakhove".

"The enemy fired 25 shots from an automatic grenade launcher at the Maryinka checkpoint," the state border service of Ukraine said on Tuesday morning.

Besides, days earlier, Russian mercenaries had already resorted to such provocations. In particular, near the Maryinka checkpoint, firing from an anti-tank missile system was fired at positions of servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, shells exploded near the military. And few days before this, the enemy opened fire from small arms at border outfits near the Mayorske checkpoint.

According to the service, there are no losses among the personal staff. Ukrainian servicemen did not open the fire since they adhere to ceasefire.

"At the same time, such provocative attacks on humanitarian road corridors destabilize the situation. Non-compliance with the ceasefire by illegal armed groups controlled by the Russian Federation threatens the possibility of crossing the demarcation line by citizens for important life circumstances," the statement said.