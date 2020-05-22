Facts

18:00 22.05.2020

Cabinet of Ministers announces new contest for head of National Health Service of Ukraine

Cabinet of Ministers announces new contest for head of National Health Service of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has announced a new contest for the post of Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHS).

The respective announcement was posted on the website of the vacant state service office on May 22.

The documents are accepted by May 25.

Among the requirements for a candidate, in particular, work experience in public service positions of category 'A' or 'B' or in positions not lower than the heads of structural divisions in local self-government bodies or experience in senior positions in the field of state financial guarantees of medical care for the population at least three years.

Such a requirement, in particular, does not make it possible for NHS representatives to take part in the competition.

In addition, the requirements include a higher education not lower than a master's degree, a total work experience of at least seven years, fluency in the Ukrainian language, and knowledge of a foreign language, which is one of the official languages of the Council of Europe (English and/or French).

As reported, during the government meeting on May 20, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov reported that there was no winner in the contest for the post of NHS head.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #national_health_service
