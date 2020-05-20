There's no language issue on agenda in Ukraine – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that there is no language issue of the country on the agenda.

"In general, there is no language issue on the agenda. This issue is very artificial. As regards justice, justice should be for everyone... we have lots of different minorities: this is what our country is like, with so many borders and a complex history. As regards each minority, we need to protect both their rights and opportunity to know their language, their native language, which is not Ukrainian for many of them... Although, I think that they should also know the Ukrainian language. This is normal," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian president admitted that the language issue was among the problems that damaged Ukraine's relations with neighboring Hungary.

"By the way, today, we're with Hungary, with whom we haven't had relations for many years, and they're blocking membership in the EU and NATO, and we know why: because of such issues related to history, historical legacy, the language issues. I know that [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban has been seeking a meeting with me for a year. I've said that I'm ready for this fundamental meeting, at which I'd like us to sign a memorandum between Ukraine and Hungary, a memorandum encompassing all issues: the security situation, a memorandum of respect, a memorandum of respect toward history," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also said he is confident that all disputes in relations between Ukraine and Hungary will be resolved in the future.

"I think that our relations with Hungary still remain complicated, unfortunately, although our peoples have friendly relations. I think we'll solve this issue in the near future," he said.