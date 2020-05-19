Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

The second stage of healthcare reform (reform of outpatient and inpatient medical care) was launched on the basis of specious calculations, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"We saw that the calculations, based on which a reform launched and the tariffs were set, have been made not just superficially, they were real," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister said that the reform was analyzed, in particular, on the basis of the information of the National Health Service of Ukraine and the local healthcare departments.

"We began to request and analyze information from the National Health Service of Ukraine, through which financing being done, to analyze the situation in the regions, at the same time to request information from health departments in the regions, to communicate directly with medical institutions, with completely different specializations. We called it an audit," he said.