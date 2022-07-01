Facts

14:56 01.07.2022

Ukraine starts infrastructure stage of medical reform - Liashko

2 min read
Ukraine starts infrastructure stage of medical reform - Liashko

Having adopted a draft law on improving the provision of medical care (No. 6306), Ukraine has begun the infrastructural stage of the development of healthcare reform, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

The Ministry of Health said on its Facebook page the bill will allow building a network of European-style healthcare institutions, leveling the outdated division of hospitals into city, district and regional, which often had duplicating functions.

"Now the network of hospital districts will be built according to the cluster principle, which will meet the needs and today's challenges," Liashko said.

According to him, the new approach involves the creation of several levels of hospitals: super-cluster, cluster and general. At the same time, each hospital will play its role and have a clearly defined functionality.

"Easier cases will be treated as close as possible to the patient - in general hospitals, and more complicated ones - in cluster and super-cluster medical institutions," he said.

In addition, the bill fixes the procedure for establishing a minimum level of remuneration for medical workers and allows launching reimbursement of medical devices from 2023.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on Friday by 248 votes adopted the law on improving the provision of medical care in Ukraine (bill No. 6306).

Tags: #medical_reform

MORE ABOUT

15:28 19.05.2020
Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

Second stage of medical reform launch based on specious calculations – health minister

17:34 05.05.2020
Health minister's statement to review reform means de facto denial of reform – ex-deputy minister

Health minister's statement to review reform means de facto denial of reform – ex-deputy minister

15:51 05.05.2020
Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

Zelensky calls all profile officials for prompt solutions of how to improve medical reform

16:16 23.04.2020
Health Ministry intends to improve system after a month of action in second stage of medical reform – Liashko

Health Ministry intends to improve system after a month of action in second stage of medical reform – Liashko

12:57 21.02.2020
Honcharuk: We're ready for medical reform starting April 1

Honcharuk: We're ready for medical reform starting April 1

17:12 27.12.2017
Ukrainian govt approves number of normative legal acts necessary to launch medical reform

Ukrainian govt approves number of normative legal acts necessary to launch medical reform

12:23 16.10.2017
Some 90% of clinics will be ready for medical reform in two years - Berezenko

Some 90% of clinics will be ready for medical reform in two years - Berezenko

11:46 11.10.2017
Rada to begin considering medical reform at second reading next week

Rada to begin considering medical reform at second reading next week

16:34 16.06.2017
Poroshenko calls on Rada to accelerate medical reform in Ukraine

Poroshenko calls on Rada to accelerate medical reform in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

EC President calls on Kyiv to focus on implementing law on deoligarchization, work of anti-corruption institutions

Number of victims of missile strike on Odesa region increased to 20 people – Emergency Service

Rada appoints Lubynets to post of Ombudsman

Ukraine's president, premier, parliament speaker sign joint statement on achieving full EU membership

We must prepare for negotiations on EU membership – Zelensky

LATEST

EC President calls on Kyiv to focus on implementing law on deoligarchization, work of anti-corruption institutions

Number of victims of missile strike on Odesa region increased to 20 people – Emergency Service

Preparation of three Bayraktar TB2 aircraft being completed for free delivery to Ukraine – Ambassador

Rada appoints Lubynets to post of Ombudsman

Widodo conveys Zelensky's message to Putin

Ukraine's president, premier, parliament speaker sign joint statement on achieving full EU membership

We must prepare for negotiations on EU membership – Zelensky

European Union flag installed in Verkhovna Rada hall

Zelensky, European Commission President speak at Rada meeting

Eighteen people killed, incl one child, 38 hospitalized as result of strike on Odesa region – Emergency Service

AD
AD
AD
AD