Ukraine starts infrastructure stage of medical reform - Liashko

Having adopted a draft law on improving the provision of medical care (No. 6306), Ukraine has begun the infrastructural stage of the development of healthcare reform, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said.

The Ministry of Health said on its Facebook page the bill will allow building a network of European-style healthcare institutions, leveling the outdated division of hospitals into city, district and regional, which often had duplicating functions.

"Now the network of hospital districts will be built according to the cluster principle, which will meet the needs and today's challenges," Liashko said.

According to him, the new approach involves the creation of several levels of hospitals: super-cluster, cluster and general. At the same time, each hospital will play its role and have a clearly defined functionality.

"Easier cases will be treated as close as possible to the patient - in general hospitals, and more complicated ones - in cluster and super-cluster medical institutions," he said.

In addition, the bill fixes the procedure for establishing a minimum level of remuneration for medical workers and allows launching reimbursement of medical devices from 2023.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada on Friday by 248 votes adopted the law on improving the provision of medical care in Ukraine (bill No. 6306).