Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting with G7 ambassadors and the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, where he said that Ukraine has met all obligations, which the country took to continue cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Finally, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on banks. And today we are saying that Ukraine has fully complied with all the conditions necessary for signing a new program with the IMF," he said, indicating that the conditions for full, rather than the shortened cooperation program, were met.

According to the press service of the Office of the President, Yermak thanked the diplomats of G7 and the EU for the assistance and support that the Ukrainian authorities experienced while working on the bank law.

The heads of diplomatic missions in Ukraine welcomed the adoption of a bill on improving some banking regulation mechanisms by the Verkhovna Rada and expressed the hope for the speedy continuation of Ukraine's cooperation with the IMF, which is especially important for the Ukrainian economy in the context of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the restrictive measures introduced in connection with this.

"The ambassadors approved the healthcare reform, and also emphasized the need to maintain the independence of NABU [the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine] and further reform the judicial system," the Office of the President said in a statement.