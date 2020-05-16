Facts

16:05 16.05.2020

Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

2 min read
Ukraine meets all obligations for SBA with IMF – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting with G7 ambassadors and the head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine, where he said that Ukraine has met all obligations, which the country took to continue cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Finally, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on banks. And today we are saying that Ukraine has fully complied with all the conditions necessary for signing a new program with the IMF," he said, indicating that the conditions for full, rather than the shortened cooperation program, were met.

According to the press service of the Office of the President, Yermak thanked the diplomats of G7 and the EU for the assistance and support that the Ukrainian authorities experienced while working on the bank law.

The heads of diplomatic missions in Ukraine welcomed the adoption of a bill on improving some banking regulation mechanisms by the Verkhovna Rada and expressed the hope for the speedy continuation of Ukraine's cooperation with the IMF, which is especially important for the Ukrainian economy in the context of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the restrictive measures introduced in connection with this.

"The ambassadors approved the healthcare reform, and also emphasized the need to maintain the independence of NABU [the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine] and further reform the judicial system," the Office of the President said in a statement.

Tags: #yermak #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:39 16.05.2020
Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

Saakashvili appointed head of executive committee for reforms to enhance reforms in Ukraine – Yermak

16:37 16.05.2020
Next phase of lockdown mitigation scheduled for late May if epidemic situation is stable – Yermak

Next phase of lockdown mitigation scheduled for late May if epidemic situation is stable – Yermak

16:21 16.05.2020
Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

16:05 16.05.2020
At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

15:00 15.05.2020
Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

15:52 14.05.2020
Ukraine fulfills all conditions for obtaining macro-financial assistance from EU – Commissioner

Ukraine fulfills all conditions for obtaining macro-financial assistance from EU – Commissioner

17:49 08.05.2020
Saakashvili's mission will be control over IMF money – MP Kucherenko

Saakashvili's mission will be control over IMF money – MP Kucherenko

13:26 08.05.2020
G7 Ambassadors thank Rooden for his service in Ukraine, stress importance for Ukraine to finalize new IMF program

G7 Ambassadors thank Rooden for his service in Ukraine, stress importance for Ukraine to finalize new IMF program

17:38 07.05.2020
Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

Ukraine and IMF in talks on new program reorient from 36-month EFF to 18-month Stand-By

17:15 07.05.2020
Ukraine will retain its govt reps in TCG regardless of Russia's position – Yermak

Ukraine will retain its govt reps in TCG regardless of Russia's position – Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

KULEBA NORMANDY FORMAT TCG YERMAK

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

YERMAK TCG

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

EU ZELENSKY

Zelensky: building of united and successful Europe cannot be competed without Ukraine

CORONAVIRUS KLITSCHKO KYIV

Kyiv mayor: 153 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, 22 recoveries in Kyiv in past 24 hours

STEPANOV CORONAVIRUS HEALTH MINISTRY

Total of 528 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Health minister

LATEST

Ukrainian authorities to take steps to punish those responsible in UIA plane crash in Iran – MFA

No grounds for EU to ease sanctions against Russia – Harms

PGO records facts of violation of intl humanitarian law in Donbas

Zelensky: building of united and successful Europe cannot be competed without Ukraine

Shehyni border crossing point on Ukrainian-Polish border starts operating – border guard

Total of 9,200 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in past 24 hrs

Ukraine hopes to receive MFA tranche from EU in coming two weeks – video meeting of Shmyhal, Dombrovskis

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid nine enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Kyiv mayor: 153 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, 22 recoveries in Kyiv in past 24 hours

Total of 528 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours – Health minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD