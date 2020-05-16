Zelensky: building of united and successful Europe cannot be competed without Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that the "Ukraine is Europe" slogan should not be formal, which Ukrainians recall once a year, it should be part of their consciousness.

"I have always said that Europe is, first of all, a way of thinking. Europe begins with each of us, with each citizen, with the observance of laws, payment of taxes, protection of democratic values and civil society, free expression of will, freedom of speech, thought and religion, equality and respect, with the "allergy" to taking or giving bribes, with a properly parked car and a cigarette butt thrown into the garbage bin. Let's make Europe Day every day," he wrote on his page in the Facebook social network on the occasion of Europe Day.

Zelensky recalled that the European friends of Ukraine in 2020 marked the 70th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, with which the European Union actually began its countdown.

"The words of Robert Schuman are still relevant today: "Europe will not be made all at once, or according to a single plan." The building of a united, prosperous and successful Europe continues. It is obvious to me that this process cannot be considered completed without Ukraine. We believe that this day will definitely come, and our state will be a full part of the European family!" the President of Ukraine said.