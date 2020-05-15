Facts

18:06 15.05.2020

Russia-led armed groups in Donbas break ceasefire

Russia-led armed groups in Donbas break ceasefire

Russia-led armed groups in the area of Joint Forces Operation (JFO) violated ceasefire and shelled Ukrainian units, and as a result two servicemen have been wounded, JFO HQ reported on Facebook.

According to the JFO, two Ukrainian servicemen received fragmentation wounds after the enemy attacked the positions of the JFO near Orikhove using automatic machine guns, grenade launchers and small arms.

Both were promptly delivered to a medical facility and received appropriate assistance. The JFO units opened fire in response using service weapons. Losses of the opponent are specified.

Tags: #donbas #russia #jfo
Interfax-Ukraine
