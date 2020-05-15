Facts

15:00 15.05.2020

Saakashvili, Yermak discuss plans, cooperation with G7 ambassadors

1 min read
Head of the executive committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili, and head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, during a video conference discussed the possibility of cooperation with the ambassadors of the G7 countries.

"Together with Andriy Yermak, we've hold a Zoom conference with G7 ambassadors and told them about the National Reforms Council's plans. We received support and discussed the possibilities for cooperation," Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

