12:26 14.05.2020

One serviceman killed, two wounded when Russia-led armed groups nine times break ceasefire in Donbas

One serviceman killed, two wounded when Russia-led armed groups nine times break ceasefire in Donbas

One Ukrainian serviceman killed and another two were wounded when the Russia-led occupied forces nine times violated ceasefire in Donbas, a press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, armed formations of Russian Federation nine times violated ceasefire. Two servicemen of the JFO were injured as a result of the enemy shell attacks. Another Ukrainian defender received wounds not compatible with life," reads a report on the JFO website on Thursday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force, the enemy mounted five attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Hnutove, Talakivka and Shyrokyne using grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms, and twice near Starohnativka.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions near Krymske two times using weapons that are prohibited by the Minsk agreements. In general, the enemy used 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns and small arms in Orikhove vicinity.

Besides, the armed groups also violated ceasefire using 82mm grenade launchers, automatic grenade machine guns and small arms.

According to the Ukrainian reconnaissance, on May 13 the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wounded three Russian mercenaries.

There are no registered cases of COVID-19 among the personal staff of the JFO.

