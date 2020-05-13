Facts

17:57 13.05.2020

All wildfires in Chornobyl exclusion zone extinguished – Zelensky

1 min read
All wildfires in Chornobyl exclusion zone extinguished – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the State Emergency Service for the liquidation of all wildfires in the Chornobyl exclusion zone and the majority of fires in Zhytomyr region.

"First of all I would like to thank our firefighters and rescuers. The wildfires subject has lost its popularity for some media and gradually disappeared from the media landscape. However, our firefighters and rescuers continued their daily work. As of today, the majority of fires in Zhytomyr region and all wildfires in the exclusion zone have been extinguished. Thank you for your hard work!" he said in a video message to the Ukrainian people on Wednesday.

Tags: #zelensky #chornobyl
