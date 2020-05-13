UK will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to achieve reforms in banking sector

The adoption of the law on banks is an important moment and a significant step for Ukraine, said British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons, adding that the United Kingdom will support Ukraine in its efforts to implement these key reforms.

"Ukraine's Verkhovna_Rada has just passed the banking law with a strong majority. An important moment and a significant step for the country. UK will continue to support Ukraine in their efforts to achieve these key reforms," she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada at a meeting on Wednesday adopted a bill on banks, necessary for approval of a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Some 270 deputies voted for corresponding bill No. 2571-d "On Amending the Laws of Ukraine on the Improvement of Certain Mechanisms for Regulation of Banking Activities" at the second reading.