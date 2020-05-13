Number of patients with COVID-19 decreases, due to recovery of patients in Kyiv, 13 regions of Ukraine – NSDC

The number of people who recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) exceeded the number of cases of infection over the past day, and the number of patients thus reduced in most regions of Ukraine, as well as for the first time in Kyiv.

Moreover, according to the data published on the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on Wednesday morning, in four regions - Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Kherson - the number of people who recovered exceeded the number of people who are currently sick.

Most of all new cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kharkiv and Chernivtsi regions, and most recoveries were recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne and Chernivtsi.