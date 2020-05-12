Facts

15:03 12.05.2020

Dead soldier found at Kyiv military unit – UAF

1 min read
Dead soldier found at Kyiv military unit – UAF

On Monday afternoon in Kyiv the body of a soldier with a gunshot wound to the head was found on the territory of a military guard exit post (A0139). Information about the death has been entered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, the press service of the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces.

"On May 11, 2020, at about 16:00, the body of a soldier with a gunshot wound to the head was found on the territory of the exit guard post of military unit A0139. The operational response team of the Central Administration of the military police and national police worked at the scene of the incident," the military police said.

According to information, on Monday, the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations introduced a criminal offense of the death of a soldier. The investigation continues.

Unit A0139, is staffed by soldiers of 101st Separate Brigade, a unit of Ukraine's Armed Forces charged with protecting the General Staff. It reports directly to the Command in Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The unit is located in Kyiv on 55/2 Victory Avenue.

Tags: #soldier #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:39 11.05.2020
Kyiv mayor reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, incl. 6 in medical workers, in past 24 hours

Kyiv mayor reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, incl. 6 in medical workers, in past 24 hours

12:22 09.05.2020
Kyiv records 50 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, incl. 12 health workers

Kyiv records 50 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, incl. 12 health workers

13:45 05.05.2020
COVID-19 illness toll in Kyiv grows by 48 people in 24 hours – Klitschko

COVID-19 illness toll in Kyiv grows by 48 people in 24 hours – Klitschko

11:55 01.05.2020
Hotbed of COVID-19 detected in two dormitories in Kyiv, they closed for quarantine – mayor

Hotbed of COVID-19 detected in two dormitories in Kyiv, they closed for quarantine – mayor

12:20 24.04.2020
Another 63 cases of COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kyiv over past day, incl. nine priests – Klitschko

Another 63 cases of COVID-19 infection confirmed in Kyiv over past day, incl. nine priests – Klitschko

12:33 23.04.2020
Seventy-eight of 224 residents of dormitory in Vyshneve tested positive for COVID-19 – regional administration

Seventy-eight of 224 residents of dormitory in Vyshneve tested positive for COVID-19 – regional administration

14:43 21.04.2020
Klitschko dismisses Povoroznyk from duties for time of investigation, appoints Mondriyevsky as Acting First Deputy Head

Klitschko dismisses Povoroznyk from duties for time of investigation, appoints Mondriyevsky as Acting First Deputy Head

12:24 21.04.2020
Klitschko reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv in past 24 hours, incl. four in medical workers

Klitschko reports 42 new COVID-19 cases in Kyiv in past 24 hours, incl. four in medical workers

13:54 20.04.2020
Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

11:34 20.04.2020
Kyiv mayor reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in capital in past 24 hours

Kyiv mayor reports 49 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in capital in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC COVID 19

Number of patients with COVID-19 decreases, due to recovery of patients in Kyiv, 13 regions of Ukraine – NSDC

RUSSIA JFO

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in shelling by Russia-occupation forces near Krymske

STEPANOV CORONAVIRUS

Ukraine registers 375 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 85 people recovered, 17 people died

TYMOSHENKO

New York-based law firm pays $11 mln to settle dispute with Tymoshenko

COVID 19

Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

LATEST

Number of patients with COVID-19 decreases, due to recovery of patients in Kyiv, 13 regions of Ukraine – NSDC

Shmyhal hopes Germany during its presidency in EU Council will give signal about European future of Ukraine

Zelensky appoints public relations specialist of Studio Kvartal 95 Tetiana Rudenko as a member of National Council on Broadcasting

Poltava region doctors receive UAH 21,000 each for fight against COVID-19 in March

Russia records second largest number of COVID-19 cases worldwide following U.S.

Ukroboronprom supplies more than 300 armored vehicles to military since year start

Parliament to adopt banking bill at extraordinary meeting on Wednesday – Korniyenko

Health Ministry initiates increase in salaries to Ukrainian health workers from July 1

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in shelling by Russia-occupation forces near Krymske

Ukraine registers 375 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 85 people recovered, 17 people died

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD