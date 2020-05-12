Dead soldier found at Kyiv military unit – UAF

On Monday afternoon in Kyiv the body of a soldier with a gunshot wound to the head was found on the territory of a military guard exit post (A0139). Information about the death has been entered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations, the press service of the Military Law Enforcement Service in the Armed Forces.

"On May 11, 2020, at about 16:00, the body of a soldier with a gunshot wound to the head was found on the territory of the exit guard post of military unit A0139. The operational response team of the Central Administration of the military police and national police worked at the scene of the incident," the military police said.

According to information, on Monday, the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations introduced a criminal offense of the death of a soldier. The investigation continues.

Unit A0139, is staffed by soldiers of 101st Separate Brigade, a unit of Ukraine's Armed Forces charged with protecting the General Staff. It reports directly to the Command in Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The unit is located in Kyiv on 55/2 Victory Avenue.