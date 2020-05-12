Facts

10:50 12.05.2020

Health Ministry initiates increase in salaries to Ukrainian health workers from July 1

1 min read
Health Ministry initiates increase in salaries to Ukrainian health workers from July 1

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine will initiate amendments to the state budget to increase salaries for medical workers from July 1.

"Now we will calculate everything carefully, including each figure and we will submit an appropriate proposal regarding amendments to the state budget so that we could raise the salary up to 50% to our health workers starting July 1," said Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov at a briefing on Saturday.

According to preliminary estimates, this will require UAH 11 billion.

Stepanov believes that raising salaries for health workers will also positively affect the quality of the provision of medical care to patients.

Tags: #stepanov #salary #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:58 12.05.2020
Poltava region doctors receive UAH 21,000 each for fight against COVID-19 in March

Poltava region doctors receive UAH 21,000 each for fight against COVID-19 in March

09:47 12.05.2020
Ukraine registers 375 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 85 people recovered, 17 people died

Ukraine registers 375 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 85 people recovered, 17 people died

09:37 08.05.2020
Ukraine records 504 cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 310 recoveries, 21 deaths

Ukraine records 504 cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 310 recoveries, 21 deaths

17:04 05.05.2020
Health minister: extra UAH 11 bln required to increase salaries of doctors

Health minister: extra UAH 11 bln required to increase salaries of doctors

14:43 04.05.2020
Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

11:55 02.05.2020
Coronavirus rate grows by 550 cases, seven deaths, 85 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours

Coronavirus rate grows by 550 cases, seven deaths, 85 recoveries in Ukraine over past 24 hours

13:24 30.04.2020
Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

Stepanov: Opening of farmers' markets important for economy, other businesses to open after May 11

10:06 30.04.2020
Ukraine registers 540 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 135 recovered, 11 fatalities

Ukraine registers 540 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 135 recovered, 11 fatalities

10:37 29.04.2020
Health Ministry develops mechanisms for reforming healthcare system – Stepanov

Health Ministry develops mechanisms for reforming healthcare system – Stepanov

09:44 28.04.2020
Ukraine registers 401 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 128 recovered, 19 fatalities – Health ministry

Ukraine registers 401 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 128 recovered, 19 fatalities – Health ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

RUSSIA JFO

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in shelling by Russia-occupation forces near Krymske

STEPANOV CORONAVIRUS

Ukraine registers 375 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, 85 people recovered, 17 people died

TYMOSHENKO

New York-based law firm pays $11 mln to settle dispute with Tymoshenko

COVID 19

Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

JFO

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

LATEST

Russia records second largest number of COVID-19 cases worldwide following U.S.

Ukroboronprom supplies more than 300 armored vehicles to military since year start

Parliament to adopt banking bill at extraordinary meeting on Wednesday – Korniyenko

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in shelling by Russia-occupation forces near Krymske

New York-based law firm pays $11 mln to settle dispute with Tymoshenko

Quarantine restrictions mitigation begins in Ukraine

Ukrainian medical drugs for treatment of COVID-19 being tested in Germany – ambassador

Four Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky: Saakashvili created modern customs service in Georgia, he has 'strong investment ties', we discussed pension reform

Zelensky vows to let all Ukrainian migrant workers leave country if there's diplomatic request for them

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD