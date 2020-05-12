Health Ministry initiates increase in salaries to Ukrainian health workers from July 1

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine will initiate amendments to the state budget to increase salaries for medical workers from July 1.

"Now we will calculate everything carefully, including each figure and we will submit an appropriate proposal regarding amendments to the state budget so that we could raise the salary up to 50% to our health workers starting July 1," said Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov at a briefing on Saturday.

According to preliminary estimates, this will require UAH 11 billion.

Stepanov believes that raising salaries for health workers will also positively affect the quality of the provision of medical care to patients.