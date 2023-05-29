Economy

19:21 29.05.2023

Economy Ministry proposes to increase minimum wage to UAH 7,651 from 2024

2 min read
Economy Ministry proposes to increase minimum wage to UAH 7,651 from 2024

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine proposes to increase the minimum wage by 14.2% from 2024 to UAH 7,651 a month from the current UAH 6,700, the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine said following a May 25 meeting of the joint working commission of trade unions, employers and the government to set the size of the minimum wage.

With reference to Deputy Economy Minister Tetiana Berezhna, it is clarified that the Economy Ministry has already sent a corresponding proposal to the Finance Ministry.

In addition, the agency advocates an increase in the salary of an employee of the first tariff category of the unified tariff, frozen from December 1, 2021 at the level of UAH 2,893 to UAH 3,443.

However, it is indicated that, according to the Ministry of Social Policy, the actual size of the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons in April 2023 prices amounted to UAH 7,782 per month.

According to Berezhna, the Unified tariff scale is also in the process of reviewing the preliminary indicators of the macrofinancial forecast for the next budget period, which the Finance Ministry expects until June 19, 2023 as part of the preparation of the 2024 national budget.

The Federation of Trade Unions deputy head Vasyl Andriyiv and head of the department for budget and remuneration Svitlana Makohoniuk said trade unions propose to set the minimum wage for 2024 at the level of UAH 9,435, which is not lower than the actual subsistence level for able-bodied persons, taking into account the forecast consumer price index for 2023.

They also said the EU recommends setting the minimum wage at 50% of the average wage.

In turn, the representative of the employers' side, Serhiy Bilenky, said they expect in 2024 to increase the minimum wage within 10% to 15% of the current level.

As reported, from October 1, 2022, the minimum wage in Ukraine increased by UAH 200, to UAH 6,700.

 

Tags: #salary #ministry #increase

MORE ABOUT

20:50 26.05.2023
Justice Ministers of States of Germany urge federal govt to facilitate establishment of Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Justice Ministers of States of Germany urge federal govt to facilitate establishment of Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

19:24 25.05.2023
Swedish Defense Minister holds meeting with Reznikov in Kyiv, discusses further support for Ukraine

Swedish Defense Minister holds meeting with Reznikov in Kyiv, discusses further support for Ukraine

20:44 18.05.2023
Maliar: We control southwestern part of Bakhmut; there is advance of our forces by 500 meters in some areas

Maliar: We control southwestern part of Bakhmut; there is advance of our forces by 500 meters in some areas

19:33 04.05.2023
The Netherlands ready to create system of responsibility for aggression in Ukraine

The Netherlands ready to create system of responsibility for aggression in Ukraine

19:15 03.05.2023
Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

20:30 28.04.2023
Transformation of UOC-MP depends on what law to adopt – Tkachenko

Transformation of UOC-MP depends on what law to adopt – Tkachenko

20:15 13.04.2023
Crimea must and to be liberated to ensure safety, freedom of navigation in Black and Azov seas – Reznikov

Crimea must and to be liberated to ensure safety, freedom of navigation in Black and Azov seas – Reznikov

20:32 10.04.2023
Enemy's offensive simultaneously going on in four directions, fiercest battles in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Avdiyivka – Maliar

Enemy's offensive simultaneously going on in four directions, fiercest battles in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Avdiyivka – Maliar

20:44 03.04.2023
Sports Ministry initiates deprivation of national status of All-Ukrainian sports federation in case of participation of athletes in competitions with Russians and Belarusians

Sports Ministry initiates deprivation of national status of All-Ukrainian sports federation in case of participation of athletes in competitions with Russians and Belarusians

19:17 29.03.2023
Sports Ministry condemns partial change in position of IOC regarding non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to intl competitions

Sports Ministry condemns partial change in position of IOC regarding non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to intl competitions

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

IMF mission for first review of EFF starts on Tuesday - fund

Michel to Zelenskyy: I strongly support preparation of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine for period after 2023

NBU tightens procedure for repatriation of interest on govt bonds by nonresidents, obliges to keep securities for at least 90 days

LATEST

DTEK manufactures seven mining machines in four months

DTEK Grids restores power supply to 81,000 families in Ukraine's three regions last week

Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

NovaPay Credit increases charter capital by UAH 120 mln, net profit by 57% in Q1 2023

Ukraine sows spring grains on almost 97% targeted area – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine to include Mozambique in list of countries receiving Ukrainian grain under Grain From Ukraine initiative

Kolomoisky, following Boholiubov, refuses to testify in High Court of London – PrivatBank

DTEK Energy machine builders produce first 30 railcars after relocation for DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia mines

NovaPay operator increases net profit by almost 3.4 times in Q1, 2023

Intl donors will provide Ukraine with extra EUR17 mln grant for housing loans for IDPs

AD
AD
AD
AD