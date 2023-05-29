Economy Ministry proposes to increase minimum wage to UAH 7,651 from 2024

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine proposes to increase the minimum wage by 14.2% from 2024 to UAH 7,651 a month from the current UAH 6,700, the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine said following a May 25 meeting of the joint working commission of trade unions, employers and the government to set the size of the minimum wage.

With reference to Deputy Economy Minister Tetiana Berezhna, it is clarified that the Economy Ministry has already sent a corresponding proposal to the Finance Ministry.

In addition, the agency advocates an increase in the salary of an employee of the first tariff category of the unified tariff, frozen from December 1, 2021 at the level of UAH 2,893 to UAH 3,443.

However, it is indicated that, according to the Ministry of Social Policy, the actual size of the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons in April 2023 prices amounted to UAH 7,782 per month.

According to Berezhna, the Unified tariff scale is also in the process of reviewing the preliminary indicators of the macrofinancial forecast for the next budget period, which the Finance Ministry expects until June 19, 2023 as part of the preparation of the 2024 national budget.

The Federation of Trade Unions deputy head Vasyl Andriyiv and head of the department for budget and remuneration Svitlana Makohoniuk said trade unions propose to set the minimum wage for 2024 at the level of UAH 9,435, which is not lower than the actual subsistence level for able-bodied persons, taking into account the forecast consumer price index for 2023.

They also said the EU recommends setting the minimum wage at 50% of the average wage.

In turn, the representative of the employers' side, Serhiy Bilenky, said they expect in 2024 to increase the minimum wage within 10% to 15% of the current level.

As reported, from October 1, 2022, the minimum wage in Ukraine increased by UAH 200, to UAH 6,700.