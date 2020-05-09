Facts

13:19 09.05.2020

Intl. defense cooperation dept. to be established under Ukraine's Defense Ministry

2 min read
Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran has informed the high-level group of foreign strategic advisors of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (DRAB - Defense Reform Advisory Board) about the creation of the Department of International Defense Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense.

"A special unit will operate in the department that will be in charge of bringing the international activities of the Ministry to a new level and creating conditions for interaction with the DRAB," the press release of the Ministry of Defense said. Taran assured that the Department will be staffed on a competitive basis by the best experts in the field of international cooperation.

Taran's video conference with a group of high-level foreign strategic advisors was held on May 8.

The event was attended by senior representatives of the defense departments of partner countries of Ukraine, such as the United States, UK, Canada, Germany, the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Lithuania. DRAB was moderated by United States Chief Strategic Advisor, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Keith Dayton.

Foreign advisors expressed hope for an early return to work directly in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine after lifting the restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Tags: #defense_ministry
