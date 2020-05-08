G7 Ambassadors thank Rooden for his service in Ukraine, stress importance for Ukraine to finalize new IMF program

The Ambassadors of the G7 countries in Ukraine expressed gratitude to former head of the IMF Mission in Ukraine Ron van Rooden for his three years of service in this position and expressed hope for a productive working relationship with the new leadership of the Mission under Ivanna Vladkova-Hollar.

"The G7 Ambassadors extend our sincere thanks and best wishes to Ron van Rooden for three years of honorable service and friendship to Ukraine as IMF Mission chief. We look forward to developing a close and productive working relationship with new Mission Chief Ivanna Vladkova-Hollar," the U.S. Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kyiv said on its official Twitter page on Friday.

"Finalizing a new IMF program is crucial for Ukraine's macro-economic stability and the future of reforms," the message reads.

As reported, former head of the IMF mission in Moldova Vladkova-Hollar has taken the lead of the Mission in Ukraine, replacing Rooden in this post.