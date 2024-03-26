Economy

12:44 26.03.2024

Ukraine receives $880 mln from IMF - Shmyhal

1 min read
Ukraine receives $880 mln from IMF - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says Ukraine received $880 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday.

“Today Ukraine has received $880 million from the IMF. This is the third tranche of financial support under the EFF program,” Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, the funds will help cover priority budget expenditures and maintain macro-financial stability.

“Ukraine continues to successfully fulfill its obligations to its partners. We are already preparing for the next review of the program. We are grateful to the IMF for its support and cooperation,” he wrote.

