Participants in IMF and World Bank spring meetings to discuss support for Ukraine

The fifth Ukraine Ministerial Roundtable will be held as part of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington.

As stated in the meetings program, it is scheduled for April 17.

The full program of the roundtable is not yet available, but the participation of President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, as well as Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko is expected.

On the same day, the U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum, organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will be held in Washington, in which the participation of, in particular, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, Prime Minister Shmyhal and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Territories, Communities and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The first roundtable was held at the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank on April 21, 2022. The managing director of the IMF then pointed out Ukraine's monthly need in 2022 for $5 billion to finance the state budget deficit in the context of the war unleashed by Russia. At the second, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that the global financial community take three urgent steps to support Ukraine: create a new group to coordinate financial aid for Ukraine in the Ramstein format, ensure economic recovery and assistance to Ukrainians, and also create a mechanism to support investments and insure them against war risks.

At the third, Zelenskyy asked the IMF and the World Bank to approve the Support Program to cover priority Rapid Recovery projects worth $14.1 billion, and also called for the development of specific mechanisms for using immobilized Russian assets to compensate for the damage caused by Russia. The then president of the World Bank, David Malpass, estimated the deficit of external financing for the rapid restoration of Ukraine in 2023 at $11 billion, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal asked to collect this money by mid-2023, but as of now, such an amount has not been accumulated, and possible mechanisms for using immobilized Russian assets are still being negotiated.

Finally, at the fourth meeting on October 11, 2023, Georgieva said that Ukraine's external financing needs in 2024 were estimated to be $3 billion higher than originally expected. Representatives of the EU and the United States confirmed their readiness to continue financial support. However, if the EU has allocated EUR 9 billion since then and approved the Ukraine Facility program for EUR 50 billion until 2027, then U.S. funding has stopped and the issue of its continuation is bogged down in Congress. Thus, if at the second roundtable in the autumn of 2022, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on Ukraine's donors to improve the predictability of the level of support and the share of grants, now it is the United States that brings the main uncertainty in the timing and volume of external financing.