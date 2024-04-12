Economy

20:08 12.04.2024

Participants in IMF and World Bank spring meetings to discuss support for Ukraine

3 min read
Participants in IMF and World Bank spring meetings to discuss support for Ukraine

The fifth Ukraine Ministerial Roundtable will be held as part of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington.

As stated in the meetings program, it is scheduled for April 17.

The full program of the roundtable is not yet available, but the participation of President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, as well as Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko is expected.

On the same day, the U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum, organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will be held in Washington, in which the participation of, in particular, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, Prime Minister Shmyhal and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Territories, Communities and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The first roundtable was held at the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank on April 21, 2022. The managing director of the IMF then pointed out Ukraine's monthly need in 2022 for $5 billion to finance the state budget deficit in the context of the war unleashed by Russia. At the second, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that the global financial community take three urgent steps to support Ukraine: create a new group to coordinate financial aid for Ukraine in the Ramstein format, ensure economic recovery and assistance to Ukrainians, and also create a mechanism to support investments and insure them against war risks.

At the third, Zelenskyy asked the IMF and the World Bank to approve the Support Program to cover priority Rapid Recovery projects worth $14.1 billion, and also called for the development of specific mechanisms for using immobilized Russian assets to compensate for the damage caused by Russia. The then president of the World Bank, David Malpass, estimated the deficit of external financing for the rapid restoration of Ukraine in 2023 at $11 billion, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal asked to collect this money by mid-2023, but as of now, such an amount has not been accumulated, and possible mechanisms for using immobilized Russian assets are still being negotiated.

Finally, at the fourth meeting on October 11, 2023, Georgieva said that Ukraine's external financing needs in 2024 were estimated to be $3 billion higher than originally expected. Representatives of the EU and the United States confirmed their readiness to continue financial support. However, if the EU has allocated EUR 9 billion since then and approved the Ukraine Facility program for EUR 50 billion until 2027, then U.S. funding has stopped and the issue of its continuation is bogged down in Congress. Thus, if at the second roundtable in the autumn of 2022, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on Ukraine's donors to improve the predictability of the level of support and the share of grants, now it is the United States that brings the main uncertainty in the timing and volume of external financing.

Tags: #world_bank #support #imf #event

MORE ABOUT

21:08 12.04.2024
URCS conducting project on psychosocial support for population in Kirovograd region

URCS conducting project on psychosocial support for population in Kirovograd region

11:16 27.03.2024
Ukraine expects receipt of $1.5 bln under World Bank's DPO by late March – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine expects receipt of $1.5 bln under World Bank's DPO by late March – Ministry of Finance

09:54 27.03.2024
World Bank approves Development Policy Operation of $1.5 bln for Ukraine

World Bank approves Development Policy Operation of $1.5 bln for Ukraine

20:17 26.03.2024
Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

Updated memo on EFF with IMF contains 13 steps to deepen infrastructure of financial markets and supervision

12:44 26.03.2024
Ukraine receives $880 mln from IMF - Shmyhal

Ukraine receives $880 mln from IMF - Shmyhal

15:02 23.03.2024
In updated EFF arrangement with IMF, Ukraine manages to postpone deadlines of three benchmarks, do without new ones - memo

In updated EFF arrangement with IMF, Ukraine manages to postpone deadlines of three benchmarks, do without new ones - memo

11:40 22.03.2024
IMF approves allocation of fourth tranche of $880 mln to Ukraine under EFF program

IMF approves allocation of fourth tranche of $880 mln to Ukraine under EFF program

11:28 20.03.2024
Veterans Ministry, together with URCS, launching United Veteran Telephone Line

Veterans Ministry, together with URCS, launching United Veteran Telephone Line

16:49 18.03.2024
Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

Meeting of Council of EU FMs makes final decision on allocation of additional EUR 5 bln for military support to Ukraine

14:26 14.03.2024
NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

AD

HOT NEWS

Industrial consumers should maximize own power generation, even sell it to Ukrenergo

Kharkiv region to receive UAH 1.5 bln under Made in Ukraine program, amount not limited – Svyrydenko

Shmyhal instructs departments to develop solutions for procurement of energy equipment

Inflation in Ukraine 0.5% up in March, but 3.2% down y-o-y – statistics

EU sends emergency aid to Ukraine to deal with aftermath of Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure

LATEST

OPEC+ exceeds plan by 500,000 bpd in March; necessary to produce 200,000 bpd more in H2 for balance

Metinvest's Pokrovske Coal introduces automation of coal transfer from the conveyor to improve safety and reduce personnel shortages

Govt to focus on construction of small power generation facilities in Kharkiv, other cities while preparing for winter

State Property Fund sets starting price for privatization of Ocean Plaza shopping center at UAH 1.65 bln

Naftogaz ready to buy all the gas offered by Ukrainian producers in 2024

Ministry of Agrarian Policy: all lands controlled by Ukraine to be sown, no talk of reduction in areas under crops

At least $14.2 bln needed to restore medical infrastructure destroyed by aggressor in Ukraine

Cabinet allocates UAH 125.5 mln for water supply to Mykolaiv

Ukraine will face electricity deficit of 3 GW in May - ex-Minister of Energy

Member of Ukrnafta supervisory board Fąfara heads Polish concern Orlen

AD
AD
AD
AD