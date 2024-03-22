Economy

11:40 22.03.2024

IMF approves allocation of fourth tranche of $880 mln to Ukraine under EFF program

3 min read
IMF approves allocation of fourth tranche of $880 mln to Ukraine under EFF program

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has completed the third review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Ukraine and approved the allocation of the fourth tranche of approximately $880 million (SDR663.9 million), which will be used to support the budget.

"The authorities continue to perform strongly under the EFF under challenging conditions, meeting all but one quantitative performance criteria for end-December, all structural benchmarks through end-February, and all indicative targets," the report says.

As the chief of the IMF mission to Ukraine clarified at a briefing, the receipt of funds in Ukraine is expected within 2-3 days.

"The Ukrainian economy continued to show remarkable resilience in 2023, although war-related headwinds are re-emerging, and the outlook remains subject to exceptionally high uncertainty. Sustained reform momentum is necessary to safeguard macroeconomic stability, restore fiscal and debt sustainability, enhance institutional reforms, and lay the groundwork for reconstruction efforts and the path to European Union (EU) accession," the IMF said.

"The economy was more resilient than expected in 2023, with robust growth outturns, continued sharp disinflation, and the maintenance of adequate reserves. However, headwinds are re-emerging in 2024, with growth expected to soften to 3-4% due to uncertainty about the ongoing war and as supply constraints become more binding. The outlook remains subject to exceptionally high downside risks arising from war-related factors, potential shortfalls in external financing and the socio-economic impact of policies that may be required if shocks materialize," the fund added.

"The authorities should be vigilant against these risks. It is also critical that the external financing committed to Ukraine by all donors is disbursed in a timely and predictable manner to safeguard Ukraine’s hard-won macroeconomic stability," Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva said.

"External disbursements on appropriate concessional terms, together with strong domestic resource mobilization are necessary for Ukraine to meet its financing needs and secure fiscal and debt sustainability. Stronger revenue mobilization, underpinned by the recently approved National Revenue Strategy, while avoiding measures that erode the tax base, will be critical to secure fiscal sustainability. Reforms to further strengthen the frameworks for medium-term budget preparation, fiscal risks and transparency, and public investment management should advance in support of these goals," she said.

“The recent shift to a managed exchange rate regime has been an important step toward normalizing monetary and exchange rate policies, and increased exchange rate flexibility will help strengthen the resilience of the economy to external shocks. Moreover, continued disinflation and well-anchored inflation expectations and FX cash market stability support further easing in monetary policy. A gradual approach to the easing of FX controls, consistent with the National Bank of Ukraine’s strategy, will be essential to safeguard FX reserves. The authorities’ efforts to avoid monetary financing should continue," she noted.

“Steadfast reform momentum to enhance anti-corruption and governance frameworks, including ensuring the effectiveness of anticorruption institutions, will be essential to help contain fiscal risks, enhance growth and support the path to EU accession,” she added.

Tags: #imf

MORE ABOUT

14:26 14.03.2024
NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

19:29 26.02.2024
NBU has final say in allowing companies to pay eurobonds from Ukraine

NBU has final say in allowing companies to pay eurobonds from Ukraine

11:01 14.02.2024
Ukraine earns support of USA, intl community – IMF director

Ukraine earns support of USA, intl community – IMF director

09:40 13.02.2024
IMF discusses activation of domestic budget financing in Kyiv with Ministry of Finance, NBU

IMF discusses activation of domestic budget financing in Kyiv with Ministry of Finance, NBU

10:51 12.02.2024
IMF team arrives in Kyiv for pre-mission negotiations, for launch of UCDF Steering Committee

IMF team arrives in Kyiv for pre-mission negotiations, for launch of UCDF Steering Committee

10:14 29.12.2023
IMF in Ukraine focused on supporting state's social obligations, not on military sphere – rep of Fund

IMF in Ukraine focused on supporting state's social obligations, not on military sphere – rep of Fund

11:29 14.12.2023
Ukraine's accounts receive about $900 mln from IMF

Ukraine's accounts receive about $900 mln from IMF

17:20 12.12.2023
IMF warns against creation of SOE holding company

IMF warns against creation of SOE holding company

16:20 12.12.2023
Ukraine to adopt bill on governance of SOEs by early 2024, in 2024 to assess performance of state-owned banks – memorandum with IMF

Ukraine to adopt bill on governance of SOEs by early 2024, in 2024 to assess performance of state-owned banks – memorandum with IMF

15:26 12.12.2023
Ukraine promises to hold open competition for 24 HACC judges by Aug 2024 – updated memorandum with IMF

Ukraine promises to hold open competition for 24 HACC judges by Aug 2024 – updated memorandum with IMF

AD

HOT NEWS

Dniprovska HPP stopped, HPP 2 in critical condition after being hit by two missiles – Ukrhydroenergo head

Situation in energy sector controlled, no need for blackouts throughout country – PM

Positive scenario of Ukraine Facility Plan assumes Ukraine's reaching level of Romania-2021 in GDP per capita by 2033

Accounting Chamber: War, fires and tree cutting cause almost UAH 23 bln in damage to Ukraine

Tariffs for gas storage in Ukrainian UGS facilities will remain unchanged until April 1, 2025 – Naftogaz

LATEST

European Commission proposes increased tariffs on Russian, Belarusian grain products

ZNPP again on verge of blackout due to enemy missile attack on Ukraine – Energoatom

Dniprovska HPP stopped, HPP 2 in critical condition after being hit by two missiles – Ukrhydroenergo head

Situation in energy sector controlled, no need for blackouts throughout country – PM

Verkhovna Rada allows to partially resume customs inspections from May 1, 2024

Positive scenario of Ukraine Facility Plan assumes Ukraine's reaching level of Romania-2021 in GDP per capita by 2033

Ukraine discussing possibility of using immobilized Russian assets as collateral for issuing eurobonds – Shmyhal

GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz make storing up to 5 bcm gas from Europe in Ukrainian UGS facilities key condition for stress test

Director of State Employment Center Zhovtiak: situation on labor market gradually stabilizes, business feels need for workforce

Oschadbank to take part in financing 520 MW wind farm in western Ukraine – deputy chairman

AD
AD
AD
AD