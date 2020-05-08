Ukraine records 504 cases of COVID-19 infection over past day, 310 recoveries, 21 deaths

The number of cases of COVID-19 has increased by 504 in Ukraine over the past day, this is less than the previous day (507), while 310 people have recovered, and 21 have died, with the total number of people infected as of May 8 of 14,195, Minister of Health of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov told a briefing on Wednesday morning.

"Over the past day, 504 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Ukraine, of which 44 in children and 98 in medical workers. Some 237 people were hospitalized in health facilities. A record number of 310 people recovered in the past 24 hours, but 21 patients died," said Stepanov.

In his words, the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine reached 14,195.