Facts

19:12 07.05.2020

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime 13 times in Donbas, six troops wounded – JFO HQ

1 min read
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime 13 times in Donbas, six troops wounded – JFO HQ

Illegal armed formations violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 13 times over the past day, with six Ukrainian servicemen reported as wounded in action, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Today, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 13 times, while using 122-mm artillery systems, 120-mm and 82-mm mortars, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, UAVs, weapons of military vehicles, infantry, heavy machine guns and small arms which are forbidden to be placed on the contact line. ... As a result of enemy shelling attacks, six members of the Joint Forces have been injured," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:55 07.05.2020
Russia-occupations forces fire on Ukrainian positions near Starohnativka, Novotoshkivske, two military wounded – JFO HQ

Russia-occupations forces fire on Ukrainian positions near Starohnativka, Novotoshkivske, two military wounded – JFO HQ

16:37 02.05.2020
Ukrainian serviceman receive fragmentation wound when militants commit grenade shot by drone – JFO HQ

Ukrainian serviceman receive fragmentation wound when militants commit grenade shot by drone – JFO HQ

12:32 01.05.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas since early day – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas since early day – JFO HQ

12:25 29.04.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

11:57 25.04.2020
JFO HQ records 10 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, two WIA

JFO HQ records 10 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, two WIA

16:41 23.04.2020
Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

10:26 22.04.2020
No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

16:47 20.04.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

12:18 20.04.2020
JFO HQ reports six enemy attacks in Donbas, no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports six enemy attacks in Donbas, no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen in past 24 hours

14:47 18.04.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

TCG REZNIKOV

Problems of safety, control over border should be resolved for holding elections in Donbas – Reznikov

JFO

Russia-occupations forces fire on Ukrainian positions near Starohnativka, Novotoshkivske, two military wounded – JFO HQ

YERMAK TCG

Ukraine will retain its govt reps in TCG regardless of Russia's position – Yermak

COVID 19 RADA

Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

TRANSPORT SHMYHAL

Conference chaired by Zelensky decides against reopening metro before May 22

LATEST

Problems of safety, control over border should be resolved for holding elections in Donbas – Reznikov

Ukraine will retain its govt reps in TCG regardless of Russia's position – Yermak

Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

Conference chaired by Zelensky decides against reopening metro before May 22

GRECO demands full respect of NABU independence by Ukrainian authorities

Govt dismisses Ukraine's language ombudsman Monakhova

SBU detains Russian agent collecting information about military rocket inventions

Ukrainian foreign minister, U.S. state secretary discuss strategic partnership

Ukraine registers 507 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 299 recoveries, 13 fatalities – Health minister

Supreme court to consider case on Surkis' deposits in PrivatBank on June 15 – court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD