Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime 13 times in Donbas, six troops wounded – JFO HQ

Illegal armed formations violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 13 times over the past day, with six Ukrainian servicemen reported as wounded in action, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Today, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 13 times, while using 122-mm artillery systems, 120-mm and 82-mm mortars, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, UAVs, weapons of military vehicles, infantry, heavy machine guns and small arms which are forbidden to be placed on the contact line. ... As a result of enemy shelling attacks, six members of the Joint Forces have been injured," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page.