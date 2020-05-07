Russia-occupations forces fire on Ukrainian positions near Starohnativka, Novotoshkivske, two military wounded – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen received shrapnel wounds as a result of shelling attacks by illegal armed groups in the area of the towns of Novotoshkivske and Starohnativka in Donbas, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Today, on May 7, Russian-occupation forces once again neglecting the ceasefire regime fired on the positions of the JFO units. So, against the defenders of the town of Starohnativka, the Russian invaders used an unmanned aerial vehicle from which a VOG-17 grenade shot was dropped. One soldier received a fragmentary wound," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook.

It is also noted that the enemy fired from 122 mm artillery systems prohibited by the Minsk agreements near the town of Novotoshkivske.