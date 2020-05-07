Ukraine registers 507 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 299 recoveries, 13 fatalities – Health minister

Some 507 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine on the morning of May 7, while the number of people who recovered from the illness over past 24 hours totaled 299, and those who died – 13, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov reported.

"Over the past day, 507 people fell ill, including 28 children and 109 medical workers. A total of 313 people were hospitalized, 13 fatal cases were recorded, but the good news is that 299 people recovered. In total, 10,406 people fell ill in Ukraine, including 717 children, as well as 2,063 medical workers. Altogether, 1,308 people recovered, it was reported about 261 deaths were reported," Stepanov said at a briefing on Thursday morning.

Thus, since the onset of the pandemic, Ukraine has already recorded 13,691 COVID-19 cases, 2,396 people have recovered, and 340 have died, he said. A total of 10,955 people in Ukraine are currently suffering from COVID-19.

The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine includes 933 children and 2,660 healthcare workers, the Health Ministry's Public Health Center said on Facebook. There are 19 healthcare workers among the country's 340 coronavirus-related deaths.