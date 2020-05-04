Stepanov: We don't register decrease in COVID-19 incidence rate, but develop criteria for adaptive quarantine

We do not register a decrease in the incidence rate, but we will develop criteria for adaptive quarantine, said Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

"Within 17 days, we register from 400 to 600 cases per day in the country. At the same time, we are increasing the number of tests. But we do not see a decrease in the incidence yet," he said at an extraordinary government meeting on Monday.

Stepanov noted that Ukraine had been under quarantine regime for more than 50 days and "quarantine is starting to greatly affect the economy."

"In our opinion, mitigations in the form the government proposes are quite risky," he said.