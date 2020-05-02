Decision of Cherkasy city council to have legal consequences – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Cherkasy city authorities should bear responsibility for a decision to ease quarantine before a term fixed by state.

"Personal 'red-hot' greetings from the president, as well as the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine, I want to convey to the mayor of Cherkasy who together with the city council lost the calendar and were going to mitigate quarantine measures earlier than May 11. This is an attempt to earn political ratings at the cost of life and health of city residents. And this will have corresponding legal consequences," he said in a video address to the Ukrainians on Friday.

Zelensky warned all representatives of the local authorities who "confused the words decentralization and autonomy: "Do not engage in amateur activities that threaten the safety of people."