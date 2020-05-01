Facts

17:00 01.05.2020

Kharkiv Morozov plant transfers another five BTR-4E armored vehicles to Defense Ministry

Kharkiv-based Morozov Design Bureau of Engineering, which is part of the Ukroboronprom group of companies, has transferred to the Ministry of Defense another batch of five BTR-4E armored personnel carriers.

According to the press service of Ukroboronprom, all the armored personnel carriers are equipped with KT762 machine guns manufactured by Kyiv-based Mayak state enterprise, which is a co-contractor.

Thus, the Morozov plant has already fulfilled 60% of the state contract – as of the end of April 28 armored personnel carriers out of 45 provided for by the 2019 state defense order had been manufactured and handed over to the military.

"All the armored personnel carriers have been accepted by the Ministry of Defense and have already left for military units, Yakiv Mormylo, the director of the enterprise, said.

