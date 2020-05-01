Coronavirus rate grows by 455 cases, 11 patients die in Ukraine in past 24 hours - monitoring

Ukraine identified 455 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, 11 patients died, and 175 recovered, according to the report published on the coronavirus monitoring system's website on Friday morning.

Ukraine has recorded a total of 9,176 coronavirus cases by now.

Ukraine reported 450 new cases, 11 deaths, and 135 recoveries in the morning of April 30, and 456 new cases, 11 deaths, and 111 recoveries in the morning of April 29.