Facts

12:25 29.04.2020

One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Illegal armed groups violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 17 times during the past 24 hours, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Russia-led armed groups attacked the JFO's positions 17 times in past 24 hours. As a result of shelling attacks on April 28, Ukraine lost one of its defenders," it said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

According to the statement, the enemy used proscribed 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82 mm mortars, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms on April 28.

The enemy attacked Ukraine's positions near Kamianka, Opytne, Pavlopil, Starohnativka, Krymske, Donetske, Sentianivka, Slovyanoserbsk, Khutir Vilny, Popasna, Orikhove. Novotoshkivske, Novoluhanske, and Zaitseve.

Illegal armed groups also used heavy machine guns and smalls arms to mount shelling attacks on disengagement section No. 3 Bohdanivka-Petrivske twice.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence data, Ukrainian servicemen wounded at least two members of illegal armed groups on April 28.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:57 25.04.2020
JFO HQ records 10 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, two WIA

JFO HQ records 10 enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, two WIA

16:41 23.04.2020
Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

10:26 22.04.2020
No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

No casualties reported amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

16:47 20.04.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid enemy attack in Donbas – JFO HQ

12:18 20.04.2020
JFO HQ reports six enemy attacks in Donbas, no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen in past 24 hours

JFO HQ reports six enemy attacks in Donbas, no casualties among Ukrainian servicemen in past 24 hours

14:47 18.04.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Sat - JFO HQ

18:17 14.04.2020
Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas on Tues

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas on Tues

15:14 13.04.2020
One Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas for past 24 hours, another on receives combat wound – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas for past 24 hours, another on receives combat wound – JFO HQ

12:25 11.04.2020
Russia-led occupants in Donbas wound two Ukrainian servicemen near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

Russia-led occupants in Donbas wound two Ukrainian servicemen near Novotoshkivske – JFO HQ

16:31 09.04.2020
Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UIA cancels Kyiv-London flight with Ukrainian migrant workers due to ban by State Aviation Service

Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

Rescuers putting out smoldering combustion in peat bogs, remains of trees in Chornobyl exclusion zone, six forest areas of Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

ATR channel may stop broadcasting before Crimean Tatars Deportation Memorial Day due to lack of funding

Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy prime minister of Ukraine unacceptable – Georgian president

LATEST

UIA cancels Kyiv-London flight with Ukrainian migrant workers due to ban by State Aviation Service

Militarization of Black, Azov Seas will be among priorities of OSCE's FSC - Kuleba

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas near Mykhailivka – Defense Ministry

Rescuers putting out smoldering combustion in peat bogs, remains of trees in Chornobyl exclusion zone, six forest areas of Zhytomyr region – Emergency Service

ATR channel may stop broadcasting before Crimean Tatars Deportation Memorial Day due to lack of funding

Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy prime minister of Ukraine unacceptable – Georgian president

Health Ministry develops mechanisms for reforming healthcare system – Stepanov

Ukraine records 456 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 11 deaths, 111 recoveries – Health minister

Working group with participation of relatives of Ukrainian detainees in occupied territories to be set up soon – Denisova

Chornobyl exclusion zone fire contained – Emergency Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD