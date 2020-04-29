One Ukrainian serviceman killed amid 17 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Illegal armed groups violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas 17 times during the past 24 hours, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Russia-led armed groups attacked the JFO's positions 17 times in past 24 hours. As a result of shelling attacks on April 28, Ukraine lost one of its defenders," it said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

According to the statement, the enemy used proscribed 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82 mm mortars, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms on April 28.

The enemy attacked Ukraine's positions near Kamianka, Opytne, Pavlopil, Starohnativka, Krymske, Donetske, Sentianivka, Slovyanoserbsk, Khutir Vilny, Popasna, Orikhove. Novotoshkivske, Novoluhanske, and Zaitseve.

Illegal armed groups also used heavy machine guns and smalls arms to mount shelling attacks on disengagement section No. 3 Bohdanivka-Petrivske twice.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence data, Ukrainian servicemen wounded at least two members of illegal armed groups on April 28.