10:37 29.04.2020

Health Ministry develops mechanisms for reforming healthcare system – Stepanov

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has developed mechanisms for reforming the health system, and will begin to implement them next week, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"In the near future we will propose specific mechanisms on the way of financing all medical institutions, on the way we will be reforming our medicine. We will not go the way we used to follow. We can develop medicine that we all need. We have already developed appropriate mechanisms which we will start implementing the next week," he said.

