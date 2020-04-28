Ukraine registers 401 new cases of COVID-19 for past 24 hours, 128 recovered, 19 fatalities – Health ministry

Some 9,410 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine on the morning of April 28, while the overall number of people who recovered from the illness reached 992, and those who died – 239, according to the Center for Public Health (PHC) of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

"According to the PHC data, some 401 messages were received about new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine as of 9 a.m. of April 28...Thus, 9,410 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the laboratories, 239 people died of the complications caused by the disease, of which there are 132 men and 107 women ... Among people who died, there are persons over the age of 50 years (85%) predominate. In total, 992 patients have already recovered, of which 209 are health workers – a repeated laboratory study did not reveal the virus in the body," the PHC reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.