13:55 27.04.2020

UAF General Staff reports successful testing of Ukraine's Vilkha-M rocket

Flight tests of the Ukrainian Vilkha-M rocket are ongoing at the state test site in the Odesa region, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Hit the target from the first launch," the General Staff later said on Facebook and posted a video of the tests.

"The Vilkha-M is a project to create high-precision 300 mm rocket-propelled munitions with a maximum range of over 100 km, which are produced by enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine in a closed cycle," the post said.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danylov said the Kyiv State Design Bureau Luch successfully completed the test of the Vilkha-M multiple launch rocket system.

