16:41 23.04.2020

Two Ukrainian troops injured near Novomykhaylivka in Donbas

Two members of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) have received shrapnel wounds as a result of shelling attacks by fighters from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers of Ukrainian positions in the area of the village of Novomykhaylivka, Maryinsky district, Donetsk region on Thursday.

"As a result of enemy shelling, two members of the JFO received shrapnel wounds. The soldiers were promptly delivered to a military medical facility and provided with proper medical care," the JFO staff said on its Facebook page.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on four shelling attacks of the positions of the Joint Forces by Russia-led forces, which occurred as of 24:30 from midnight on Thursday. At the same time, shelling of the neighborhood of Novomykhailivka was not reported. There was no information about the wounded.

