Ukraine committed to implementation of Normandy Four leaders' agreements for holding next meeting in Berlin soon

The Ukrainian side, during a video conference of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the settlement of the conflict Donbas on Wednesday, said that the agreements achieved by the Normandy format leaders in Paris in December 2019 should be fulfilled in order to hold the next summit in Berlin in the near future.

"During work in the Political Working Group, Ukraine stressed the necessity of implementing the agreements reached by the Normandy Four leaders at a summit in Paris in order to hold the next meeting in Berlin in the near future," the press service of the Ukrainian president's office said on Wednesday.